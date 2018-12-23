UP Police Constable PET admit card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the admit cards for Police Constable Physical Endurance Test (PET) on its official website— uppbpb.gov.in. The candidates may follow the simple steps given below to download their UP Police Constable PET admit card 2018.

UP Police Constable PET admit card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the admit cards for Police Constable Physical Endurance Test (PET) on its official website— uppbpb.gov.in. The applicants may download their admit cards form UPPBPB’s official website— uppbpb.gov.in and prpb.gov.in. The candidates who have applied are seeking a job in the Uttar Pradesh Police and have applied for the UP Police Constable recruitment 2018-19, may follow the simple steps given to download thier admit cards for the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Steps to download UP Police Constable PET admit card 2018-19:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) @ uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads UP Police Constable PET admit card 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page. Submit the login details like registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your UP Police Constable PET admit card 2018 will pop on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download it, and take a print out for future reference.

About the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB)

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) recruits candidates for various post in Uttar Pradesh police. The UPPRPB selects and filters the eligible and appropriate candidates for the state police force. According to the reports, the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will conduct the physical endurance test at two centres— Lucknow and Meerut.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More