UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Constables against 49,568 vacant positions in Citizen Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary wings through its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official website and go through the detailed notification before applying. Candidates can submit their filled up application forms at – uppbpb.gov.in.

Moreover, as per the notification, the last date for submission of online applications through the official portal has been scheduled for December 8, 2018. The candidates applying for the vacant positions must note that they must submit an application fee at the time of submission of their applications.

UP Police Cons0table Recruitment 2018: Age Limit

Male candidates must be in between the age of 18 and 22 years

Female candidates must be in between the age of 18 and 25 years

Reserved Category candidates will get relaxation up to certain years as per government norms

Important dates for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018:

Online application starting date: November 19

Last date for submission of online application: December 8

Last date of application fee submission through online mode: December 8

Last date of application fee payment through offline mode: December 10

Click on this link to read the full notification: http://uppbpb.gov.in/notice/vig1_16.11.18.pdf

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018: Name and number of vacant posts

Total no. of vacancies: 49568

Constable (Citizen Police): 31360

Constable (Provincial Armed Constabulary): 18208

How to apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website of UPPRPB – uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant link that indicates the recruitment of Constables notification

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a PDF

Download the same and go through the details

Now, apply through the prescribed format

To go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), directly and apply online, click on this link: http://uppbpb.gov.in/

