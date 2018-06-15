The admit cards/ hall tickets for the recruitment test of UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018 has been released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their registration number and date of birth at uppbpb.gov.in.

According to reports in a leading daily, more than 22 lakh candidates have applied for the Constable posts in the state this year. The examination has been scheduled to be held on June 18 and 19 for recruiting physically and mentally fit candidates through the written examination, following a physical test for those who qualify in the examination.

Candidates can download the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2018 by following the steps given below:

Log in to the official website – uppbpb.gov.in Search for the link that indicates to download admit card, for example, “UP Police Constable Admit Card 2018” Candidates will be directed to a different window, here enter your registration number and date of birth After submitting the details, your e-admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Meanwhile, for those who could not download their admit cards/hall tickets contact Toll Free Number – 18002669412 or e-mail at Helpdesk e-mail id – upprbrecruitment@gmail.com.

