UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the results exam for the recruitment of constables and PSC constables. There were 42 thousand vacancies for the posts of constables and PS constables. The written entrance examination was conducted on October 25 and 26, 2018. The results are available on UP Recruitment and Promotion Board’s official website https://uppbpb.gov.in for the candidates to check.

Candidates will be able to check their results by entering their respective registration number and date of birth in the space provided in the website. The qualified candidates will also be able to download the admit cards for the physical fitness test from the website. The admit cards will have all the information about the examination centre and other necessary things printed on them. According to the official notification by the UPRPB candidates almost thrice as the number of the vacancies have qualifies for the physical fitness round.

The physical tests will be conducted at different centres in the following places: Kanpur City, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, Bareily, Moradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Mirzapur, Prayagraj and Banda. Centres for the physical fitness test will be conducted in these districts. The date sheet for the physical fitness examination will be released shortly on UPPRPB’s official website.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had declared the results of the UP Residents Citizen Police Exam and Reservoir Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) direct recruitment assessment through its official website yesterday, i.e. on December 4, 2018. There were as many 41,520 vacant posts for the same and the exams for them were conducted on June 18, 2018.

