UP police constable recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the asnwer keys for the post of Constable recruitment examinations on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Those who appeared for the examinations can download the answer key through the official website. The examination was held on January 27 and 28, 2019 across the Uttar Pradesh state.

The qualifiers of the written examinations will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). The candidates need to bring a valid identity card, passport-sized photograph and a print out of the e-admit card. Here is the important note for all the candidates, they will not be allowed inside the examination hall without the valid admit card The UPPRPB will not send admit card by post.

Following are the steps to download the UP Police constable answer key 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UP Police answer key download’ displayed on the homepage

Step 3: The answer keys will be displayed in a pdf format

Ste 4: Download the answer keys. Take out a print out for future use.

Functions of UPPBPB

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is primarily responsible to conduct the police staff recruitment in Uttar Pradesh’s government Police department.

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board especially focusses on providing leadership in the field of the recruitment process. This is purely based on a fair and purposeful system which requires the use of a transparent process, the latest technological tools and continuous gradual development!

