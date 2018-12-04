UP Police Constable recruitment Exam 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is going to declare the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Result 2018 soon through its official website upprpb.gov.in. Candidates can check the website for more details.

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is all set to declare the results of the UP Residents Citizen Police Exam and Reservoir Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) direct recruitment assessment through its official website today, i.e. on December 4, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the direct recruitment process for the posts can check the official website of UPPRPB and download the list of selected candidates.

The Police Constable exam results will be published on the official website upprpb.gov.in. Meanwhile, reports say that there are as many as 41,520 vacant posts in the state and the UP Police Constable examination 2018 was conducted by the Board with an aim to fill up these vacancies through the recruitment drive. The UP Police Constable written examination was held in the month of June on 18th and 19th in two different shifts at various centres across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

How to check the result of UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018?

Log into the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) – http://uppbpb.gov.in/

Search for the link that reads, “Result” under the navigation menu

Candidates need to click on the UP Resident Citizen Police and PAC written exam result option

Again, the candidates have to click on the notification after which a new page will open

A pdf file bearing the name and roll number of the selected candidates will be displayed on the computer screen

Candidates can download the list and check if their name exists on the list

Candidates can now download their result and take a printout for future reference if necessary

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More