UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board or UPPRB is going to conduct the entire second shift examinations for recruitment of 41520 vacancies for Police and PAC. Reports say that there was a huge discrepancy in the during the written examination conducted on 18th and 19th June. Candidates can check the link for notification below.

UP Police Recruitment 2018: It has been learned through the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board or UPPRB that a major discrepancy took place during the written examination for recruitment of 41520 vacancies for Police and PAC. According to reports in a leading daily, the entire second shift examinations that was conducted on June 18 and June 19, 2018, at various centres across the state had to be cancelled due to the incorrect distribution of question papers.

As per reports, more than 10 lakh candidates appeared for the second shift examination that was scheduled for both 18th and 19th June and all of them now have to re-appear for the second shift examination. UPPRB’s official website states that the new dates for the examination will be announced soon.

The incident came to light two to three days after the examination when it was reported that the question papers distributed in the first shift and second shift examination were not different and that same question papers were distributed on both the shifts. Soon after receiving this information, the Board took the matter in hand and sought an answer from the examination conducting body Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Reports say that TCS had also conducted an investigation regarding the distribution of wrong question papers and have found that there was some discrepancy. Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar said that the state government has decided to punish all the culprits for their dire negligence despite being given clear directions by the board in relation to the examination.

To read the full notification online, click on this link: http://uppbpb.gov.in/notice/vigyapti08.08.2018.pdf

