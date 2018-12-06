UP Police constable result 2018: Recently the cut-off marks and the final answer keys were declared on the official website of UPPRPB for the post of resident citizen police and reservoir provincial armed constabulary (PAC). On December 6, 2018, the link for the result has been activated at the official website of UPPRPB @ UPPBPB.gov.in.

The written exams for the UP Police Constable recruitment were conducted on June 18 and 19 of this year. Recently the cut-off marks and the final answer keys were declared on the official website of UPPRPB for the post of resident citizen police and reservoir provincial armed constabulary (PAC). On December 6, 2018, the link for the result has been activated at the official website of UPPRPB @ UPPBPB.gov.in.

The candidates who have qualified this round can check the official website to download their admit cards for the physical standard exam and document verification. There are a total of 41520 vacant posts for the post of Civil Police and PAC.

UP Police constable result 2018: How to download

Step 1: Open the official website of the UP Police Recruitment board– uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on notification link on the home page.

Step 3: Then click on the link which reads as revised final answer-key for written examination

Step 4: Click on the link which reads as ‘click here for candidate’s link’

Step 5: A new window will open, don’t close it

Step 6: On the new window, scroll down to the link which reads as – answers keys for UP Police

Step 7: On the right-hand side find the PDF for all the answer keys

Step 8: Click on the answer key you want to see and download

UP Police constable result 2018: Document verification and the physical standard test will take place in these cities:

1. Kanpur

2. Jhansi

3. Gorakhpur

4. Basti

5. Gonda

6. Lucknow

7. Ayodhya

8. Agra

9. Barely

10. Muradabad

11. Meerut

12. Saharanpur

13. Varanasi

14. Azamgarh

15. Mirzapur

16. Prayagraj

17. Banda

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More