The written exams for the UP Police Constable recruitment were conducted on June 18 and 19 of this year. Recently the cut-off marks and the final answer keys were declared on the official website of UPPRPB for the post of resident citizen police and reservoir provincial armed constabulary (PAC). On December 6, 2018, the link for the result has been activated at the official website of UPPRPB @ UPPBPB.gov.in.
The candidates who have qualified this round can check the official website to download their admit cards for the physical standard exam and document verification. There are a total of 41520 vacant posts for the post of Civil Police and PAC.
UP Police constable result 2018: How to download
Step 1: Open the official website of the UP Police Recruitment board– uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: Click on notification link on the home page.
Step 3: Then click on the link which reads as revised final answer-key for written examination
Step 4: Click on the link which reads as ‘click here for candidate’s link’
Step 5: A new window will open, don’t close it
Step 6: On the new window, scroll down to the link which reads as – answers keys for UP Police
Step 7: On the right-hand side find the PDF for all the answer keys
Step 8: Click on the answer key you want to see and download
UP Police constable result 2018: Document verification and the physical standard test will take place in these cities:
1. Kanpur
2. Jhansi
3. Gorakhpur
4. Basti
5. Gonda
6. Lucknow
7. Ayodhya
8. Agra
9. Barely
10. Muradabad
11. Meerut
12. Saharanpur
13. Varanasi
14. Azamgarh
15. Mirzapur
16. Prayagraj
17. Banda
