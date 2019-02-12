UP police constable results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) UP police constable recruitment drive is being conducted for 49,568 vacant posts. The pay scale for the UP constable post is of Rs 5,200- 20,200. The Grade pay for Up constable post is of Rs 2000. The paper was conducted across the state on January 27 and 28, 2019.

UP police constable results 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) recently released an official notice stating the release date of the result of UP Police Constable examination which was conducted across the state of Uttar Pradesh on January 27, and 28, 2019. The candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) at uppbpb.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 49,568 constable posts. The pay scale for the UP constable post is of Rs 5,200- 20,200. The Grade pay for Up constable post is of Rs 2000.

Vacancy details:

General category- 15681 (Reserved Citizen Police) 9104 (Reserved Territorial Armed Constabulary)

OBC category- 8467 (Reserved Citizen Police) 4916 (Reserved Territorial Armed Constabulary)

SC category- 6585 (Reserved Citizen Police) 3824 (Reserved Territorial Armed Constabulary)

ST category- 627 (Reserved Citizen Police) 364 (Reserved Territorial Armed Constabulary)

Total vacant posts for Reserved Citizen Police 31,360 and for Reserved Territorial Armed Constabulary 18,208.

Steps to check the official notification:

Step 1: Check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) at uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link stating UP Police result link

Step 3: Click on the link, a new tab will open

Step 4: Log in using credentials- application number, download

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future references

