UP Police Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board on Friday announced a total of 3,740 vacancies in the state police. The vacancies include 3,012 posts are for Jail Warder (Male), 626 posts are for Jail Warder (Female), and 102 posts are for Horsemen. The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit-cum-order of preference. All interested candidates are requested check the official website – uppbpb.gov.in – for details.

Job aspirants must note that the submission of online application will begin on December 8, and close on December 28, after a gap of 20 days.

Important Dates:

Submission of application forms begins: 08/12/2018

Last date for submitting application forms: 28/12/2018

Last for depositing application fee: 31/12/2018

Candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 400/- as application fee. The payment can be made through online transfer of funds via credit card/ debit card or internet banking or offline mode via e-challan.

Pay Scale:

Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100

Vacancy Details:

Age Limit:

– Male candidates should have attained 18 years of age (Minimum age limit) and not have crossed 22 years of age (Maximum age limit).

– Female candidates should have attained 18 years of age (Minimum age limit) and not have crossed 25 years of age (Maximum age limit).

