Uttar Pradesh admit card 2018: The admit card for the recruitment exam of Uttar Pradesh Clerk, Computer has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The candidates who had applied for the same can download the admit card or hall tickets from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police and Promotion Board at uppbpb.gov.in. The UPPRPB, which conducts recruitment exams of Uttar Pradesh Police, had invited applications for the post of police clerk, computer operator, accounting and confidential assistant cadre services.

The exam for the post of computer operator is scheduled to be held on December 21 while the exam for the post of police clerk will be conducted on December 22. The exam will be conducted in online mode. The candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites for regular updates. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card.

Steps to download admit card or hall ticket:

Log on to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police and Promotion Board at http://uppbpb.gov.in/ On the homepage, click on the link to the admit card of online written examination of direct recruitment 2017 Now you will be re-directed to a new page Log in using your registration number to download admit card Take print out of the same for future reference

