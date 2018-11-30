The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has released the notification for more than 3,000 jobs. The candidates can download the application forms from the @ uppbpb.gov.in. There are 3,012 vacant posts are for Jail Warder (Male), 626 posts for Jail Warder (Female), and 102 posts for Horsemen.

UP Police Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has invited applications for more than 3,000 posts in the state police. The candidates who are willing to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Police jobs can download the application forms from the @ uppbpb.gov.in. All the interested candidates must note that the online application will begin on December 8, 2018, and the last day to apply is December 28, 2018.

According to the reports, there are 3,740 vacant posts out of which 3,012 posts are for Jail Warder (Male), 626 posts are for Jail Warder (Female), and 102 posts are for Horsemen.

Eligibility for the UP Police Recruitment 2018:

The applicants must have passed Class 12 from a recognized university or board. According to the UPPRB notification, the upper age limit for females candidates should not be more than 25 years, while for the male candidates the age limit is 22 years.

Latest Vacancies:

Jail Warder (Male) posts: 3012

Jail Warder (Female) posts: 626

Horsemen posts: 102

