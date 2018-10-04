UP Police Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRPB), Lucknow, has announced new dates for the UP police constable and reserved PAC 2018 post on its official website. All the candidates will have to appear for the exam on October 25 (Thursday) and October 26 (Friday), 2018.

The UPPRPB had cancelled of the second shift exam because the online papers were distributed during the morning exam by error. As soon as the board came to know about it, the recruitment team immediately cancelled the second shift of examination that was held on June 18 and 19.

The admit cards will be made available on the official website. The UP Police Recruitment 2018 results will be announced only after the re-examination.

There are 41,520 vacancies available for the constable posts in the UP Police. The UPPRPB had invited the application for constable posts in January 2018. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the UP Police Constable Exam 2018.

In an official statement released on August 8, 2018, the board informed the candidates about the cancellation of the exam. Confirming the same, the recruitment team notified that the same question paper was reportedly distributed across many centres by error. In accordance with the fair review policy, the board had cancelled the examination.

The venue and timing for the exam, that was held in two shifts on June 18th and June 19th at 860 exam centre, will remain the same. However, applicants are requested to check the official website of the UPPRPB (http://uppbpb.gov.in) for updates.

The morning shift exam was held for 10 am to 12. The second shift exam which was cancelled was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

