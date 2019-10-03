UP Police Constable Additional exam result 2019: The candidates can check the official website for the results. Candidates who have been shortlisted can now be able to appear in the PET.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on Thursday has released the results for the UP Police Constable Additional Exam 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the official website @uppbpb.gov.in. The candidates can check the website for the results.

How to apply:

1. Check the official website @uppbpb.gov.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter Roll no. and date of birth

4. Download the result

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The UP Police Constable Additional Exam 2019 was conducted on January 27 and 28 across the state of Uttar Pradesh. The candidates who have made themselves to the list can be able to appear for the PET Exams. The candidates who have been shortlisted are also able for the document verification.

The shortlisted candidates are able to sit in the next exams which will be physical. The written exam was earlier held across the state in the month of January.

Candidates have been asked to check the website for the latest updates. The officials have also said that the dates for the PET will be separately uploaded on the official website. The candidates after shortlisted from the PET will be able for the document verification. The candidates have to submit original certificates of their educational qualification and date of birth. The candidates have to also submit the address proofs of them. Failing which, the candidates will not be able to join the services. After completing all the formalities, the candidates will be able to join the services. UP police have also uploaded the score of candidates on the official website.

The state of Uttar Pradesh is the biggest state in terms of people. The job opportunities across the state have increased under the state government. The UP Police is one of the biggest departments in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

