UP Police result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has circulated a notification for rejected students. In which, a total of 165 candidates selected for the post of Home guard earlier. Now, the list of rejected applications is available on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. According to the official notifications, those candidates who found to be younger than 21 years as on February 22, 2018, and for home guard posts candidates should be 18 years of age.

A grand total of 232 candidates have been finally selected for the posts who were found to be eligible for the jobs. Selected candidates will have to appear to board’s headquarter in Lucknow for the next exam which would be conducted on March 5, 2019.

Procedure to check UP Police result 2019, follow the above rules:

. Visit the official website of uppbpb.gov.in

. The homepage will display where you just need to click on the link of UP home guard result

. PDF will open to check the list

. Find your roll number

. Check your result

note: UPPRPB has released result for recruitment exam conducted previously in 2016. A total of 5,42,124 candidates have applied for the exam.

Meanwhile, UPPRPB notification also states that had received many complains from applicants who have stated that they have mistakenly applied for home guard posts, whereas they wanted to apply for civil or PAC positions.

This kind of inattentiveness should not be shown by the candidates who all will be applying for the upcoming exams, it would not be considered.

