UP Police SI 2016 final result out: The UPPRPB or the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow has announced the final results for the UP Police SI Final Result 2016. All the candidates who have attempted the examination are supposed to check and download their exam result by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), upprpb.gov.in. The examination for the same was scheduled from December 12 to December 23, 2017

The Physical efficiency test for the same was held from July 1. after that the document verification was scheduled to be held from June 22, 2018, to February 13, 2019. Previously, the organization had announced the Police SI final result on February 28, 2019. But due to a few reasons, the final result of the examination got cancelled by the High court.

Steps to check the UP Police SI final result 2016:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Tap the link saying UP Police Male and Female Result present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the result link and the PDF file will open up.

Step 4: Download the PDF file and check the result.

The final and revised result has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on May 28, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination will have to check the result again on the official website. through this recruitment drive, more than 2400 male Sub-inspector, 600 female SI, 210 platoon commander PSC and 97 fire officer posts will be recruited.

The Uttar Pradesh Police or popularly known as UP Police is the agency which keeps a check on everyone so that no one violates any law in the state of Uttar Pradesh. the headquarters of the UP Police is situated in Allahabad.

