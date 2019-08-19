UP Police SI/ ASI Exam Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police SI/ ASI exam result 2019 has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who are interested can check it through the official website.

Result for the direct recruitment 2016 for the posts of ASI (Ministerial), ASI (Accounts) and ASI (Confidential) is available. List of selected candidates included the name of the candidates and their roll numbers. Candidates can follow simple steps as mentioned here to check and download their result. The direct link to access the result is also provided below:

UP Police SI/ ASI Exam Result 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website on uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘SI/ ASI Male exam Result or SI/ASI Female Exam Result’

Step 3: Link redirects to a new page. List of the selected candidates will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Do press control and F key

Step 5: Enter details such as candidate’s name of roll number, and press ‘Enter’ key to proceed.

Step 6: Download the result for future purposes.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination are advised to print a copy of the result for future use.

Result for the direct recruitment for the post of ASI Male stated that 136 candidates have been selected for the post of ASI (Ministerial), 303 for ASI (Accounts) and 170 for ASI (Confidential). According to the result, 34 candidates have been selected for the post of ASI (Ministerial),75 for (Accounts) and 42 ASI (Confidential). Interested candidates can check further details on the official website.

