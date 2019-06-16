UP Polytechnic Result 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) answer keys have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) exams on the official website jeecup.nic.in. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the UPJEE answer keys through the official website.

UP Polytechnic Result 2019: The answer keys of the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) exams on the official website jeecup.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the UPJEE answer keys through the official website. The result will be released on June 20 at 3:30 pm. The UPJEE is the state-level polytechnic entrance exam leads to the diploma courses in 559 polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 28. The examination was postponed to May 26 due to Lok Sabha elections.

UP Polytechnic Result 2019: Here are the steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter all your registration number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result. Take a print out for future use.

UP Polytechnic Result 2019: Counselling schedule

Students can participate in the UPJEE counselling 2019 as and on the counselling dates are declared. The seat allocation process will be announced later, on the basis of which the candidates will be offered on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2019. The counselling process will be organised online.

The seats will be allotted to the candidates, according to the choices filled by them, their rank, and availability of seats in the college of their choice.

Candidates are required to bring the original documents along with photocopies for document verification.

