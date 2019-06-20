UP Polytechnic Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council is all set to announce the results of UP Polytechnic Exam 2019 on jeecup.org. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can the steps to download the JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2019 in this article below.

According to reports, the authority is going to declare the results at around 3.30 PM after which the results will be available for download on the official website shortly. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of JEECUP as the results might be out anytime soon. Moreover, candidates must note that those who qualify the examination will have to go through the counselling process which will be commenced by the end of June 2019. Candidates will also have to go through both mental and physical test to be eligible for admissions.

UP Polytechnic Result 2019: How to check and download?

Candidates need to visit the official site of JEECUP – jeecup.org.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Here, candidates will have to enter their respective roll number and click on submit

The UP Polytechnic Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Keep a copy of the UP Polytechnic Result 2019 for reference if necessary

UPJEE 2019 was conducted by the JEECUP on May 26, this year. UPJEE is a state level polytechnic entrance exam for admissions to diploma courses in 559 polytechnic institutes in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

