UP Polytechnic Result 2019 @jeecup.nic.in: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council is likely to declare the UP Polytechnic Result 2019 on jeecup.nic.in today. Candidates can check the steps to download the UP Polytechnic Result 2019 in this article given below.

UP Polytechnic Result 2019 @jeecup.nic.in: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is likely going to announce the UP Polytechnic Result 2019 on its official website – jeecup.nic.in today, June 10, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared in the UP Polytechnic Entrance Examination 2019 can check their respective results on the official website of JEECUP. The Polytechnic Entrance Examination was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh JEE Council on pen and paper-based mode on May 26, 2019.

The UP Polytechnic exam comprised of questions carrying 100 marks and candidates were given three hours to complete the examination paper. Meanwhile, the UP Polytechnic 2019 application process had begun on December 20, 2019 and the last date for submission of the filled up application form was scheduled for March 31, 2019. The UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 was issued on May 17, 2019 and was available for download on the official website. Candidates are advised to check the instructions to download the UP Polytechnic Result 2019 given below.

How to check and download the UP Polytechnic Result 2019 at jeecup.nic.in?

Visit the official website of the Council as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the relevant UP Polytechnic Result 2019 link

link The candidates on clicking will be directed to a new window

Here, enter your roll number and click on to submit button

The UP Polytechnic Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result sheet and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the result from the official website jeecup.nic.in: UP Polytechnic Result 2019

The UP Polytechnic Council or admission authority is likely going to hold the counselling sessions and seat allotment process for JEECUP 2019 during the last week of June 2019. Candidates can check the information and details related to the JEECUP 2019 counselling and admissions by visiting the official website of JEECUP i.e. jeecup.nic.in.

