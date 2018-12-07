UP SSC Mandi Parishad recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UP SSC) has released a recruitment advertisement for 284 posts across verticals in the state Mandi Parishad. The online registration have already begun on the official website– upsssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 26, 2018. The interested candidates are requested to apply on the official website.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a two-hour test consisted of 200 questions. The exam will weigh 400 marks. The exam paper will consist of several sections- general knowledge, Hindi, Science and mathematics, aptitude test. Each section is comprised of 50 marks each. The selected candidates will receive a pay package varying from Rs 24,000 to Rs 35,000 per month, depending upon the requirement of the post.
Following are the steps to apply for the UP SSC Madi Parishad post
Step 1: Go to the official website – upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘click on the candidate registration link on the home page’
Step 3: After clicking on ‘apply’ the candidate will redirect on the registration link
Step 4: Click ‘proceed’, those who have registered. earlier. Click on scroll down menu, select yes and then proceed.
Step 6: Candidates who have registered already will have to fill their old roll number.
Step 7: Read the instructions carefully, check in declare box.
Step 8: Click on the posts you are applying for and submit.
UP SSC Mandi Parishad recruitment: Vacancy details
Total posts: 284
Post wise vacancy details
Stenographer – 10
Junior assistant (general selection) – 18
Junior assistant (special selection) – 17
Accounts clerk – 48
Market supervisor category II – 2
Mandi inspector – 181
Cast-wise vacancy details
General – 140,
SC – 70,
ST – 3,
OBC – 71,
Freedom Fighter – 3,
Ex-Army – 11,
PH – 11,
Women :- 55.
UP SSC Mandi Parishad recruitment: Important dates
Online registrations begin – December 5, 2018
Online fee submission begin – December 5, 2018
Exam registration/ Fee submission last day – December 26, 2018
Last date to make changes in the applications – January 2, 2019
No application form will be accepted without submitting fee. Candidates are requested to take a print out of the fee receipt. Additional Rs 20 will be applicable for online submissions.
