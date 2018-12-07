UP SSC Mandi Parishad recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UP SSC) which released a recruitment advertisement for 284 posts, has begun the application process on the official website upsssc.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to apply on the official website soon.

UP SSC Mandi Parishad recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UP SSC) has released a recruitment advertisement for 284 posts across verticals in the state Mandi Parishad. The online registration have already begun on the official website– upsssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 26, 2018. The interested candidates are requested to apply on the official website.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a two-hour test consisted of 200 questions. The exam will weigh 400 marks. The exam paper will consist of several sections- general knowledge, Hindi, Science and mathematics, aptitude test. Each section is comprised of 50 marks each. The selected candidates will receive a pay package varying from Rs 24,000 to Rs 35,000 per month, depending upon the requirement of the post.

Following are the steps to apply for the UP SSC Madi Parishad post

Step 1: Go to the official website – upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘click on the candidate registration link on the home page’

Step 3: After clicking on ‘apply’ the candidate will redirect on the registration link

Step 4: Click ‘proceed’, those who have registered. earlier. Click on scroll down menu, select yes and then proceed.

Step 6: Candidates who have registered already will have to fill their old roll number.

Step 7: Read the instructions carefully, check in declare box.

Step 8: Click on the posts you are applying for and submit.

UP SSC Mandi Parishad recruitment: Vacancy details

Total posts: 284

Post wise vacancy details

Stenographer – 10

Junior assistant (general selection) – 18

Junior assistant (special selection) – 17

Accounts clerk – 48

Market supervisor category II – 2

Mandi inspector – 181

Cast-wise vacancy details

General – 140,

SC – 70,

ST – 3,

OBC – 71,

Freedom Fighter – 3,

Ex-Army – 11,

PH – 11,

Women :- 55.

UP SSC Mandi Parishad recruitment: Important dates

Online registrations begin – December 5, 2018

Online fee submission begin – December 5, 2018

Exam registration/ Fee submission last day – December 26, 2018

Last date to make changes in the applications – January 2, 2019

No application form will be accepted without submitting fee. Candidates are requested to take a print out of the fee receipt. Additional Rs 20 will be applicable for online submissions.

