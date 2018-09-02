After the leak of the Hindi question paper under UPSSSC on Saturday, the UP STF has arrested 11 people. Out of which 5 were aspirants and rest were the mediators. Followed by the leak, the tubewell operators exam was postponed. As soon as the leak of exam paper came to the light, the SRF held at least 10 people regarding the same. The authority then decided to reschedule the exam and said that fresh dates for the exam will be announced soon.

Out of which 5 were aspirants and rest were the mediators. The accused identified as Sachin is the mastermind of the entire case, police said.

Confirming the same, the SSP UP STF Abhishek Singh said the cops had recovered the answer sheets from the accused. When they cross verified the answer with the commission, they were found correct. So, this paper leak matter was original.

Meanwhile, the police have launched the investigation to probe further into the matter. The police are trying to find out the main source of this paper leak case. The SSP said that they were doing the investigation in this matter. They had recovered their mobile phones and some digital material from them. They had also recovered Rs 15 lakh cash from them. They further said that they would arrest more people in this case.

On Saturday, the Lucknow District Magistrate announced the decision regarding the postponement of tubewell operators 2018 exam after Hindi question paper was being leaked under the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). They further stated that the new dates for the same will be announced soon on the official website upsssc.com.

As per reports, the exam for tubewell operators was supposed to be conducted on Sunday. The test was cancelled as soon as it came to the light of the authorities. The exam was scheduled for a total of 3210 vacancies. The exam was to be held in 394 centres of 8 districts including Agra, Bareli, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Meerut.

Exams for tube well operators under Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), have been postponed due to paper leak. The fresh dates will be announced soon: Lucknow District Magistrate (01.09.2018) — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 2, 2018

The cancellation of the exam didn’t go well with the students and they chose to protest against the authorities. The students started raising slogans. What followed it was the arrest of the culprits. This is not the first time that the exam papers have been leaked. Recently, CBSE class 10 mathematics paper and class 12 economics paper were leaked. This created a lot of stir in the nation.

Later, CBSE forged a partnership with tech giant Microsoft to prevent such leaks in the future. A quick investigation in the case revealed that the paper was leaked in handwritten form. After a nationwide outrage against the authorities, around 20,299 schools took a stringent action against it. This paved the way for the partnership with Microsoft leading to a development of an encrypted security solution for digital question papers for the board within a period of three months.

