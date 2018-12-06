UP Teacher Recruitment forms: The application forms of UP teacher recruitment has been released today. Aspiring candidates can go to the official website for the registration process. The last date of registration is December 20, 2018. Along with the official documents, the fees have to be deposited by the candidate in order to ensure the complete registration.

UP Teacher Recruitment forms: The recruitment process has started for ‘Assistant Teachers Recruitment Examination 2019’ for 69,000 vacancies in government primary schools. The controlling body, Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) has invited the online applicants to fill the forms as the date of registration is started from today.

Due to the inconsistencies in ARTE-2018, the subjective exam pattern has been changed to an objective pattern. The online applicants will not be allowed to apply from 2 or more places and once the aspiring teacher has registered online, it cannot be amended after submission. ERA scheduled the online application on Wednesday.

Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary of ERA said on Wednesday that aspiring candidates can register online for filling up the application form through the official website of Uttar Pradesh Date Center at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in/ from today. You can also deposit the application fee on the same day.

The last date for online registration is December 20 till 6 pm while the fees can be submitted till December 21. The last day to take the print out of the completed application form is October 6.

The aspiring candidates are not allowed to correct the error in the application form after the submission. The application form should be filled with utmost accuracy and the original documents should be attached before submission. All the correct details should be filled by the applicants as the application forms will be reviewed for right information purpose.

