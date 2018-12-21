UP teachers recruitment 2018: The registration date for Uttar Pradesh teacher recruitment has been extended by 2 days and the date is December 22, 2018. Earlier the date for closing the application process was December 20. The applicants who want to apply for the post of assistant teachers with the UP government can apply at the official website of the board. The 69,000 vacancies were announced on December 6 by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on its official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UP teachers recruitment 2018: Registration for 69,000 vacant posts has been extended due to the declaration of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test revised result. The registration date for Uttar Pradesh teacher recruitment has been extended by 2 days and the date is December 22, 2018. Earlier the date for closing the application process was December 20. The applicants who want to apply for the post of assistant teachers with the UP government can apply at the official website of the board. The 69,000 vacancies were announced on December 6 by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on its official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. It is suggested that the candidates keep a close check on the website for further details.

This is the second stage of the recruitment process by the Uttar Pradesh government which earlier this year had organised a recruitment drive for 68500 vacant posts in the state government school. The second stage examination will be conducted by UPBEB on January 6, 2019. Aspirants can apply at any of the two official websites for registering themselves for the exam –

1. atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

2. upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

As per the official notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, that no applicant will be allowed to fill multiple application forms. If found so, the application fee for the latest application will be considered and the rest all would be cancelled. Students are advised to abide by the guidelines issued by the board for their betterment. Applicants can register themselves at the website here- atrexam.upsdc.gov.in/registration.aspx

