UP teachers recruitment exam 2018: The admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh teacher recruitment examinations will be released on December 30, 2018, on the official website. The examination is scheduled to be held on January 6, 2019 to fill 69,000 vacant posts of assistant teacher. The online registration is scheduled to be closed on December 20, 2018. The duration of the examination will be three-hour. Candidates will be required to answer 150 multiple choices of questions, with one time of approximately one minute per question.

Check out the UP Teachers Recruitment exam 2018 syllabus in detail

Language- Hindi, English & Sanskrit

Unseen prose, poem passages, modal auxiliaries, phrasal verbs, idioms, literary terms, phonetics, principles of teaching English and challenges

Maths

Fundamental mathematical operations, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, profit and loss, the concept of fractions, geometry, plane and curved surfaces, geometrical figures, angles and their types.

Environment & Social Study

Family Personal relationships, nuclear and joint families, social abuses (child marriage, dowry system, child labor, theft), Clothes and Habitats, Public places and Institutions – Public places like school, hospital, post office, bus stand, railway station, Transport and Communication, Living Beings, Matter and Energy, Concept and Significance of Environment Studies

Teaching Methodology& Child Psychologist

Child Development-Concept of growth and development, Principles and dimensions of development, Meaning and Concept of learning and its processes, factors affecting learning, Teaching learning process, Teaching learning strategies, understanding diverse learners

General Knowledge/ Current Affairs

International Relations and Events, General Science in everyday life, Environmental Issues and Disaster Management, Geography and Economy of India, Indian Constitution: Salient Features, Indian Political System and Government, Modern Indian History with a focus on Indian National Movement.

UP Teachers Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Minimum of 21 years and maximum 40 years for general category are required to qualify the examination for the post of UP Assistant Teachers. However, there is an age relaxation of 5 years SC/ ST, OBC – three years and 10 years for PWD candidates.

