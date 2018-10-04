The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018: The online application for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 has been extended by October 7, 2018. All the interested aspirants who are willing to apply for the UP TET 2018 can register their names along with the submission in the online application on the official website of the Board: upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018: The online application for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 has been extended by October 7, 2018. Earlier, media reports say the announcement made by the officials said that to apply for UP TET the last date was Thursday, October, 2018. All the interested aspirants who are willing to apply for the UP TET 2018 can register their names along with the submission in the online application on the official website of the Board, that is: upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The application process for UP TET 2018 was initially started on September 17, this year. According to a report by the leading daily, Times of India, the UP TET examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 4, 2018. It will be held in 2 main shifts: first on will be in the morning shift, (from 10.00 AM – 12:30 PM) and the next is afternoon shift, (from 2:30 PM to 5.00 PM).

The Board has officially announced that the Admit Card for the UP TET examination 2018 will be released on October 19, 2018. The last date to print the application form is October 6.

However, the last date to apply for UP TET 2018 exam has been extended to October 7, from October 4. All the candidates can download the admit card for the examination on October 19, 2018 and attend the examination on November 4, 2018.

So far the declaration of results has not been announced by the Board, it will be announced only after the examination is conducted in clear and fair manner.

