UP-TET exam second shift timings extended by 30 minutes, now slated to take place at the same location from 3 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in all the districts under CCTV camera surveillance. The state government has roped in the special task force and cyber cell unit to nab the mafia involved in leaking questions papers through WhatsApp.

Examinationbbbb Regulatory authority (ERA) has revised the schedule of Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s eligibility test (UP- TET) by delaying the second session of the exam by 30 minutes. The first shift would be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm for candidates, aspiring to teach classes from classes 1 to 5 of government primary schools. The second session slated from 2:30 to 5 pm has been rescheduled from 3:00 to 5 pm. The aspirants registered for the second session would teach from classes 6 to 8 in upper primary schools.

ERA secretary, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi shared the reason for rescheduling is that there are several candidates who have applied for teaching in both primary and upper primary schools. They have claimed that it will be difficult for them to reach any other exam centre after the first session so the candidates had requested for the time change. To ensure they can appear in both the exams.

The exam will be conducted in all the districts under CCTV camera surveillance. The state government has roped in the special task force and cyber cell unit to nab the mafia involved in leaking questions papers through WhatsApp.

UPTET 2018 Cut-off or UPTET 2018 passing marks:

Qualifying marks or passing marks for UPTET 2018

General – 90 marks out of 150 or 60% marks

SC- 82 marks out of 150 or 55% marks

ST – 82 marks out of 150 or 55%

The validity of UPTET 2018 scorecard

The validity of the UPTET 2018 Score Card or Certificate for the appointment will be of five years from the date of announcement of its results for all categories.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More