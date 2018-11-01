The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board finally released the UP Teachers’ Eligibility Test Admit Card on their official site upbasiceduboard.gov.in this Wednesday. Due to some technical glitch, the release of the admit cards were delayed. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released this Tuesday.

After a long wait and a little delay, finally, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board released the admit cards of all the candidates that applied for the examination. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board finally dropped the UP Teachers’ Eligibility Test Admit Card on their official site upbasiceduboard.gov.in this Wednesday. Due to some technical glitch, the release of the admit cards were delayed. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released this Tuesday.

The exam is scheduled to be held on November 18 and the result for this examination will be declared on December 8. The candidates should note that this examination will be conducted only for the recruitment of teachers in Government schools, both primary and upper primary ones.

The candidates who are appearing for the examination should check their admit cards on the site as soon as possible. It is also recommended that after downloading it, they get a printout of it immediately as it will be checked in the examination hall. Keeping it on priority, the candidates must understand that without their admit cards, they will not be allowed to appear for the UP TET.

People who aspire to crack the examination should have already started prepping up. For any additional information required about the examination, dates, syllabus or admit card, the candidates can visit the official Website upbasiceduboard.gov.in now. As of now, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board have released the hall ticket and you can follow this procedure to check yours:

Step 1. Go on their official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2. Spot the admit card link provide on the website and click on it

Step 3. Provide them with all the details required to open it

Step 4. Now, submit those details.

Step 5. Download the UPTET admit card

Step 6. Get a print out of it for use in the examination hall.

