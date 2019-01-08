UP Assistant Teachers Exam 2019: The Answer Keys Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teachers Exam 2019 is expected to release at upbsiceduboard.gov.in today, i.e. January 8, 2019. Candidates need to follow the instructions given below to download the Answer Keys.

UP Assistant Teachers Exam 2019: The Answer keys of the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teachers Exam 2019 is likely to be released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on its official website soon. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination held as part of the aim to fill up 69,000 assistant teachers posts can check the updates regarding the answer keys and declaration of the results on the official website of the Board.

The answer keys will be published on the official website – upbsiceduboard.gov.in or on another alternative website atrexam.upsdc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the portal of UPBEB for the result. According to reports in a leading daily, the results of UP assistant teachers exam 2019 are most probably going to release on January 22, 2019. The examination was conducted by the UP Board on January 6, 2019.

How to check the answer keys?

Visit the official website of UPBEB Search for the link that reads, “ Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teachers Exam 2019 Answer Key Download “ Click on the link On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a different page Now, enter the registration details and submit Candidates will be taken to a new window Now, click on the relevant link to download the answer keys Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download the Answer Keys here: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More