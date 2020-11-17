UP Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020 @ upvidhanparishad.nic.in: The UP Vidhan Parishad admit cards can be downloaded by interested applicants from the official website of UPLCS, upvidhanparishad.nic.in. Find out all the related information here.

UP Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020 @ upvidhanparishad.nic.in: The admit cards or hall tickets for Additional Private Secretary, Review Officer, Review Officer (Accounts), Circle Writer, Research Assistant, Editor, Security Assistant, Special Officer Publication and Servicer (Peon) written exams have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat or UPLCS, Lucknow.

The UP Vidhan Parishad admit cards can be downloaded by interested applicants from the official website of UPLCS, upvidhanparishad.nic.in. or you may click here to be redirected to the home page of the official website.

Steps to Download UP Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020 online:

Open your internet browser and go to the official website, upvpsrecruitment.org. On the landing page, click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card’. Click on your shift, key in your User ID or your Name, Father’s Name and DOB (Date of Birth). Click on Submit button. Download your UPVP Admit Card and print it for future reference.

Also read: SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2020 Released for WR and CR; here’s how to download @sscnwr.org, ssc-cr.org

Also read: US remains top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad: Report

The exam for the posts of Additional Private Secretary, Review Officer, Review Officer (Accounts), Circle Writer, Research Assistant, Editor, Security Assistant, Special Officer Publication and Servicer (Peon) will be conducted on November 22, 2020, on Sunday. The candidates who manage to clear the pre-examination will be called for the next exam, i.e., mains exam or the skill test. The UPLCS had earlier in the month of September released a notification about 73 vacancies on various posts.

Also read: Hospitality, travel industry witness a spike in hiring activities in October: Report