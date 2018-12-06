UPBEB Recruitment 2018: The registration of the second phase of recruitment of government teachers has begun on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on its official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Earlier this year, a recruitment notification was advertised for a total of 69,000 assistant professors' post. The last date of the registration on December 20, 2018.

UPBEB Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has started the registration of the second phase of recruitment of government teachers, on its official website — upbasiceduboard.gov.in. A total of 69,000 assistant professors’ post are vacant. The last date of the registration on December 20, 2018. The candidates are requested to apply for the required position on the official website. The UP government had advertised the notification about the recruitment earlier this year.

The exam is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2019. The admit cards for the same will be released on the last date of 2018 – December 30, 2018.

Important dates to remember

Here are the important dates for UP teachers recruitment 2018

Online registration start: December 6, 2018

Last date to apply: December 20, 2018

Admit card: December 31, 2018

Exam date: January 6, 2019

Result: January 22, 2019

The jobs will be available throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh. Following are the domicile-wise vacancies description of the UP teachers.

Sitapur

2000 Posts

Gorakhpur

1350 Posts

Badaun

1750 Posts

Kushi Nagar

1600 Posts

Balia

1600 Posts

Barabanki

1500 Posts

Bijnaur

1400 Posts

Gonda

1400 Posts

Allahabad

900 Posts

Lakhimpurkhiri & Behraich

1700 posts each

Hardoi

2000 Posts

Gazipur

1300 Posts

Agra & Devriya

1200 Posts

Jaunpur

2000 Posts

Basti

1400 Posts

Amethi & Banda

1100 Posts

Mainpuri

1150 Posts

Chitrakoot

1050 Posts

Ambedkar Nagar

1000 Posts

Etawah

1000 Posts

Faizabad

1000 Posts

Lucknow

1000 Posts

Santkabir Nagar

1000 Posts

Unnao

1400 Posts

Mathura

1300 Posts

Devaria

1300 Posts

Bareily

1300 Posts

Mirzapur

1250 Posts

Fatehpur

1250 Posts

Maharajganj

1200 Posts

Rampur

1200 Posts

Siddhartha Nagar

1150 Posts

Shahjahanpur

1150 Posts

Aligarh

1100 Posts

Sonbhadra

1100 posts

Banda

1050 Posts

Bulandshahar

1000 Posts

Hamirpur

1000 Posts

Furrukhabad

1000 Posts

Azamgarh

1000 Posts

Ghaziabad

10 Posts

Baghpat

100 Posts

Hapur

120 Posts

Pratapgarh

900 Posts

Kaushambi

700 Posts

UP teachers recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

The minimum age limit for UP Assistant Teachers is 21 years. Maximum is 40 years for general category. However, there is an age relaxation of 5 years SC/ ST, OB – three years and 10 years for PWD candidates.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More