UPBEB Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has started the registration of the second phase of recruitment of government teachers, on its official website — upbasiceduboard.gov.in. A total of 69,000 assistant professors’ post are vacant. The last date of the registration on December 20, 2018. The candidates are requested to apply for the required position on the official website. The UP government had advertised the notification about the recruitment earlier this year.
The exam is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2019. The admit cards for the same will be released on the last date of 2018 – December 30, 2018.
Important dates to remember
Here are the important dates for UP teachers recruitment 2018
Online registration start: December 6, 2018
Last date to apply: December 20, 2018
Admit card: December 31, 2018
Exam date: January 6, 2019
Result: January 22, 2019
The jobs will be available throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh. Following are the domicile-wise vacancies description of the UP teachers.
Sitapur
2000 Posts
Gorakhpur
1350 Posts
Badaun
1750 Posts
Kushi Nagar
1600 Posts
Balia
1600 Posts
Barabanki
1500 Posts
Bijnaur
1400 Posts
Gonda
1400 Posts
Allahabad
900 Posts
Lakhimpurkhiri & Behraich
1700 posts each
Hardoi
2000 Posts
Gazipur
1300 Posts
Agra & Devriya
1200 Posts
Jaunpur
2000 Posts
Basti
1400 Posts
Amethi & Banda
1100 Posts
Mainpuri
1150 Posts
Chitrakoot
1050 Posts
Ambedkar Nagar
1000 Posts
Etawah
1000 Posts
Faizabad
1000 Posts
Lucknow
1000 Posts
Santkabir Nagar
1000 Posts
Unnao
1400 Posts
Mathura
1300 Posts
Devaria
1300 Posts
Bareily
1300 Posts
Mirzapur
1250 Posts
Fatehpur
1250 Posts
Maharajganj
1200 Posts
Rampur
1200 Posts
Siddhartha Nagar
1150 Posts
Shahjahanpur
1150 Posts
Aligarh
1100 Posts
Sonbhadra
1100 posts
Banda
1050 Posts
Bulandshahar
1000 Posts
Hamirpur
1000 Posts
Furrukhabad
1000 Posts
Azamgarh
1000 Posts
Ghaziabad
10 Posts
Baghpat
100 Posts
Hapur
120 Posts
Pratapgarh
900 Posts
Kaushambi
700 Posts
UP teachers recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria
The minimum age limit for UP Assistant Teachers is 21 years. Maximum is 40 years for general category. However, there is an age relaxation of 5 years SC/ ST, OB – three years and 10 years for PWD candidates.
