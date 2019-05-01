UPCATET 2019 admit card: The hall ticket for UPCATET Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture & Technology Entrance Test has been released on the official website of the board. The examination will be held from May 16 to 18, 2019. Overall the university provides MSc and Ph.D. in 16 diversified projects, M.V.SC in 12 subjects, Ph.D. veterinary science, and 10 subjects.

The admit card for the UP CATET has been released on May 1, 2019, the examination will be held on May 16,17, and 18. The result will be out by this month end on May 31, 2019. The registration process for the counseling session for qualified candidates will start from June 3 and go on till June 10, 2019. Followed by First counseling session which will begin from June 21 to 24, choosing for location and process will be next. The security fee submission has to be done in the month go July and the last process is document verification which will be held from Just 4 to 8.

The university offers courses such as BSC Sons in agriculture, horticulture, home science, Community Science, B.V.S.c and A.H, M.Sc agriculture, home science, Ph.D. in agriculture, Veterinary science, Tech Agricultural engineering, and many more such programs. Overall the university provides MSc and Ph.D. in 16 diversified projects, M.V.SC in 12 subjects, Ph.D. veterinary science, and 10 subjects.

