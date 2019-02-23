UPCATET 2019: The online application process for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2019 has started through the official website - upcatetonline.org. Candidates who are interested to apply can check the last date for submission of the application process mentioned below.

UPCATET 2019: The online application for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2019 has started through the official website – upcatetonline.org. According to the latest updates on the official website, the application process for the examination will remain open on the official website till March 31, 2019. Candidates interested to appear in the upcoming examination can submit their applications by the last date through the online portal.

According to the schedule on the official website, UPCATET 2019 entrance examination will be conducted by the authority from May 16 to 18, 2019. Meanwhile, candidates must note that they need to fulfil the eligibility criteria such as age limit, education qualification, and other details for being eligible for applying for the examination. Candidates must have passed Class 12, Intermediate or equivalent examination with Science as one of the subjects. reportedly, the admit cards for the candidates appearing in the examination will be published on all the official websites from May 1. The examination will be conducted in cities in and around Uttar Pradesh.

UPCATET 2019: Exam pattern

The examination will be consists of 200 marks and the questions will be asked from four different subjects which are as follows:

1. Physics- 50

2. Mathematics/ Biology- 50

3. Mental Ability- 50

4. Chemistry- 50

Important dates of UPCATET 2019:

Online application commences on: February 20

Last date to for submission of online applications: March 31

last date for submission of application fees: April 1

Application form Correction starts from April 2 to 6

UPCATET 2019 Admit card release date: May 1

Dates of entrance examinations: May 16, 17, 18, 2019

Announcement of results: May 31, 2019.

How to apply for UPCATET 2019?

Step 1: Log into the official website – upcatetonline.org

Step 2: Look for the link ‘online admission link’ and click on it

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Download the application form and take a print out for future reference if necessary

