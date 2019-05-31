UPCATET 2019 results to be out today: Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology is going to release the results for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) today. All the candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of UPCATET, upcatet.org.

UPCATET 2019 results to be out today: The results for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) conducted by the Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology is expected to release today. All the candidates who took part in the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of UPCATET, upcatet.org. The examination was held on May 16, 17 and May 18, 2019. The UPCATET Result 2019 will consist of the marks secured by the candidate in the test and the passing status of the candidate.

According to the official notification present on the official website, the registration process for online counselling is scheduled to be held on June 3 to June 10, 2019. All the candidates are allowed to upload the documents for online counselling until June 17, 2019. the first round of the counselling will be held online and the second round will be held offline.

Steps to check the UPCATET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET), upcatet.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying UPCATET 2019 result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided login details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your UPCATET 2019 result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The UPCATET 2019 result will consist of details regarding the candidate like the name of the candidate, total marks, marks secured in each subject. All those who clearly passed the examination are now eligible for the counselling. The candidates will have to register for the counselling and upload the mandatory documents before the deadline. The first list of online counselling seat allotment list will be published on July 3, 2019.

