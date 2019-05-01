UPCATET admit card 2019: The Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology has released the admit card for the UPCATET 2019 examination. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of UPCATET, upcatet.org.

UPCATET admit card 2019: The admit card or Hall ticket for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2019 has been released on May 1, 2019. The Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of UPCATET, upcatet.org. The examination was conducted by Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology. Candidates who have applied for the examination can go through the below-mentioned process and download the admit card or hall ticket.

Steps to download UPCATET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPCATET, upcatet.org.

Step 2: Tap on the link saying admit card present on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Log-in the portal by using the provided user ID and password.

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on the Computer screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card.

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card for future use.

Important Dates of UPCATET admit card 2019:

Admit card issue date: May 1

UPCATET exam date: May 16 to May 18

Result date: 31 May

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Examination is scheduled to be held from May 16 to May 18, 2019. Through this examination, candidates can take admission in UG and PG courses in agriculture and science department. The result for the examination will be released on May 31, 2019. After that, based on the UPCATET score, the student will get shortlisted for the counselling process. The counselling will start from June 3, 2019. The shortlisted students will need to pay a registration fee in order to appear for the counselling.

The UPCATET 2019 examination will consist of 200 objective type questions. The examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English language. The candidate will get 3 marks for every correct answer. There is negative marking in the examination. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. The candidates appearing for the examination are requested to bring the admit card or hall ticket for the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination without admit card.

