UPGWD Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Ground Water Department, Lucknow has invited the application for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Chemist, and Other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on its official website before October 7.
Candidates are hereby informed that posts are contractually based. After shortlisting on the basis of qualification and experience. Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in personal Interviews.
All the candidates should send the print out of applications form submitted online by October 7 in the given format. Applications must reach the address with all relevant documents of qualification, experience, age, and photographs. Applicants should also keep a copy of the application form with them for further reference.
UPGWD Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
- Technical Assistant: 04
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 13
- Technical Assistant (Civil): 03
- Surveyor (Civil): 03
- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 01
- Assistant Engineer (Civil): 12
- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 08
- Technical Assistant (Electrical): 01
- Technical Assistant (Geology): 08
- Technical Assistant (Geophysics): 01
- Technical Assistant (Chemistry): 02
- Technical Assistant (Electronics): 01
- Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 07
- Hydrologist (Geology): 14
- Assistant Geologist: 10
- Chemist: 01
- Hydrologist (Electrical): 01
UPGWD Recruitment 2019: Qualification
- Technical Assistant (Geology): Graduate degree in Geology from any recognized university.
- Technical Assistant (Geophysics): Graduate degree in Science stream with Physics and Math subjects from any recognized university.
- Technical Assistant (Chemistry): Graduate degree in science with chemistry from any recognized university.
- Technical Assistant (Electronics): Graduate degree in Science stream with Physics and Math subjects OR Diploma in Radio Engineering/Electronics Instrumentation engineering from any recognized university.
- Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical): E./B.Tech. Degree in Civil /Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
- Hydrologist (Geology): Post Graduate in Geology or Inorganic geology or equivalent degree with at least 60% of marks.
- Hydrologist (Electrical): Post Graduate (Physics) with specialization in Electronics with minimum 60% marks.
- Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Civil): 03 years of Diploma in Mechanical engineering from any recognized institutions.
- Surveyor (Civil): Diploma in Civil engineering from any recognized institute.
- Assistant Geologist: Post Graduate degree in Geophysics or Geology or equivalent degree with minimum 60% of marks.
- Chemist: Post Graduate degree in Chemistry with minimum 60% of marks.
- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 03 years of Diploma in Mechanical engineering from any recognized institute.
