UPGWD Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Ground Water Department, Lucknow is willing to hire Assistant Engineer, Chemist and Other. Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 7.

UPGWD Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Ground Water Department, Lucknow has invited the application for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Chemist, and Other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on its official website before October 7.

Candidates are hereby informed that posts are contractually based. After shortlisting on the basis of qualification and experience. Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in personal Interviews.

All the candidates should send the print out of applications form submitted online by October 7 in the given format. Applications must reach the address with all relevant documents of qualification, experience, age, and photographs. Applicants should also keep a copy of the application form with them for further reference.

UPGWD Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Technical Assistant: 04

Technical Assistant: 04 Junior Engineer (Civil): 13

Junior Engineer (Civil): 13 Technical Assistant (Civil): 03

Technical Assistant (Civil): 03 Surveyor (Civil): 03

Surveyor (Civil): 03 Junior Engineer (Electrical): 01

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 01 Assistant Engineer (Civil): 12

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 12 Junior Engineer (Electrical): 08

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 08 Technical Assistant (Electrical): 01

Technical Assistant (Electrical): 01 Technical Assistant (Geology): 08

Technical Assistant (Geology): 08 Technical Assistant (Geophysics): 01

Technical Assistant (Geophysics): 01 Technical Assistant (Chemistry): 02

Technical Assistant (Chemistry): 02 Technical Assistant (Electronics): 01

Technical Assistant (Electronics): 01 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 07

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 07 Hydrologist (Geology): 14

Hydrologist (Geology): 14 Assistant Geologist: 10

Assistant Geologist: 10 Chemist: 01

Chemist: 01 Hydrologist (Electrical): 01

UPGWD Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Technical Assistant (Geology): Graduate degree in Geology from any recognized university.

Technical Assistant (Geology): Graduate degree in Geology from any recognized university. Technical Assistant (Geophysics): Graduate degree in Science stream with Physics and Math subjects from any recognized university.

Technical Assistant (Geophysics): Graduate degree in Science stream with Physics and Math subjects from any recognized university. Technical Assistant (Chemistry): Graduate degree in science with chemistry from any recognized university.

Technical Assistant (Chemistry): Graduate degree in science with chemistry from any recognized university. Technical Assistant (Electronics): Graduate degree in Science stream with Physics and Math subjects OR Diploma in Radio Engineering/Electronics Instrumentation engineering from any recognized university.

Technical Assistant (Electronics): Graduate degree in Science stream with Physics and Math subjects OR Diploma in Radio Engineering/Electronics Instrumentation engineering from any recognized university. Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical): E./B.Tech. Degree in Civil /Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical): E./B.Tech. Degree in Civil /Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Hydrologist (Geology): Post Graduate in Geology or Inorganic geology or equivalent degree with at least 60% of marks.

Hydrologist (Geology): Post Graduate in Geology or Inorganic geology or equivalent degree with at least 60% of marks. Hydrologist (Electrical): Post Graduate (Physics) with specialization in Electronics with minimum 60% marks.

Hydrologist (Electrical): Post Graduate (Physics) with specialization in Electronics with minimum 60% marks. Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Civil): 03 years of Diploma in Mechanical engineering from any recognized institutions.

Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Civil): 03 years of Diploma in Mechanical engineering from any recognized institutions. Surveyor (Civil): Diploma in Civil engineering from any recognized institute.

Surveyor (Civil): Diploma in Civil engineering from any recognized institute. Assistant Geologist: Post Graduate degree in Geophysics or Geology or equivalent degree with minimum 60% of marks.

Assistant Geologist: Post Graduate degree in Geophysics or Geology or equivalent degree with minimum 60% of marks. Chemist: Post Graduate degree in Chemistry with minimum 60% of marks.

Chemist: Post Graduate degree in Chemistry with minimum 60% of marks. Junior Engineer (Electrical): 03 years of Diploma in Mechanical engineering from any recognized institute.

UPGWD Recruitment 2019: Click the links below to apply and more information

Application form

Job Notification

Official website

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App