UPHESC Assistant Professors Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh HESC has released the admit cards for the recruitment examination of Assistant Professors. Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination can download the same through the official website - http://site.uphesc.org/hi.

UPHESC Assistant Professors Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has published the Assistant Professors Recruitment Exam 2018 Admit Cards through the official website of UPHESC, i.e. at http://site.uphesc.org/hi. All the candidates who are appearing for the examination can download their respective Admit Cards from the website by following the steps given below.

According to reports, there are 1150 Assistant Professor posts vacant and this recruitment drive is being conducted by the authority for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the posts. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the examination for the 23 subjects of Assistant Professors will be conducted on December 15, 2018.

Candidates should also note that they the Admit Cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination. Without the Admit Cards, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the written examination.

How to check and download the UPHESC Assistant Professors Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2018?

Log into the official website of – site.uphesc.org

Candidates will be taken to the homepage

Now, click on the link to download the admit cards

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter the registration number and submit

The Assistant Professor Admit Card or Hall Tickets will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference

To log into the official website directly, click on this link: http://site.uphesc.org/hi

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More