UPHJS Mains 2019 recruitment: The Allahabad High Court announced that the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services (HJS) recruitment 2018 exam Part II will be released today on Saturday, April 20, 2019. The examination will begin from April 26 to 28, 2019. The candidates who had registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in.

Through this examination, a total of 59 vacancies are to be filled. The qualifiers for this examination will be shortlisted for the interview round. Candidates can download the admit card and take out a print out. It is important for the candidates to carry the admit card as no one will b allowed to enter the examination hall without carrying the same. Do carry an identity proof along with them for security purposes.

Allahabad HC UPHJS Mains admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, allahabadhighcourt.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘admit card UPHJS mains’ on the homepage,

Step 3: Applicants will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Use the log-in id after using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed

There are a total of 59 posts. For General, OBC, SC/ST category of candidates 34, 16, 08 and 01 posts are vacant.

Allahabad HC UPHJS Mains: Age Limit

The minimum age limit of the candidate should fall under the age bracket of 35 years to 45 years. There is also an age relaxation provision provided by the Allahabad High Court.

Allahabad HC UPHJS Mains: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a bachelor degree in Law and minimum of 7 years of advocate practice.

