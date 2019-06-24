The entrance exam for UPJEE is conducted every year for admission of candidates into Diploma Courses in Polytechnic Institutions of Uttar Pradesh. The exam is conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) counselling schedule has been released by Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). The counselling process has been declared for admission to polytechnic courses and will be conducted through three rounds. The first round of the registration process will begin from June 27th. The candidate must keep on visiting the official website, jeecup.nic.in for the latest updates.

The applicants can start with the registration process, preference filling, and submit the payment of registration fees from June 27 to July 1 under the counselling process. The choice for locking seats is also available from June 29th to July 1. The first round allotment list will be declared on July 2. Students after being allocated seats will be required to report to the institution for document verification and seat confirmation by July 9.

The second round of seat allotment will begin on July 10th and third round from July 17th. The admission process for all the counselling rounds will be finished by July 24. The full counselling schedule and details are available on the official website and students can access the link in both Hindi and English on the official website.

The entrance exam for UPJEE 2019 was held on April 28th. The exam was conducted in two phases: First for Group A- Engineering/Technology Diploma Courses and the second session was for Group B Courses. The result for UPJEE 2019 was declared by JEECUP on June 20.

