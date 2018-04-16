UP Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic courses will be held on April 22 this year. The admit cards are now available online at jeecup.nic.in. To download the admit cards students can follow the instructions given here.

The UP Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic courses (UP JEEP) is all set to be conducted on April 22, 2018. According to the latest updates, the admit cards for the same can be availed from the official website jeecup.nic.in. The release of the admit card was announced earlier on the website, which said that admit cards would be available on the official website in the third week of this month. Reports say that as announced by the website, the admit cards have been released on April 16.

Moreover, the admit cards can also be downloaded from the government’s digilocker portal. This examination is conducted for students seeking admission in the Polytechnics or Institutes affiliated to the Board of Technical Education in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Also, it has been learned that the exam will be conducted in two shifts. There will be no online examination and all the papers will be conducted in offline mode. There will be one paper for each for Group A and Group B. While Group A corresponds Engineering and Technical diplomas and Group B to all other diploma courses.

Meanwhile, to download the admit cards, check these steps given below:

Go to official website jeecup.nic.in. Now log in to your profile. There will be two different links for Group A and Group B on the website Click on the desired link Enter the necessary details and click submit Now download and take a print out of the admit card

Further, make sure to check all the details on the after downloading the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, students can contact the authorities immediately to make changes. They can also send email to jeecuphelp@gmail.com for further assistance.

