UPMSP Board results declared: UPMSP has announced the Madarsa Board results of 165426 on the official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. A total of 129191students have cleared the examnation while 36235 have failed.

UPMSP Board results declared: Uttar Pradesh Madarasa Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the MadarasaBoard results 2019 on the official website on Tuesday, April 30. The students can access their results from the direct link at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in The Board Registrar SN Pandey said that the decision to releases the results was taken in the meeting of members of the Board under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Minority Welfare.

He added that the assessment work of answer books of the board examinations of UPMSP The exams for Arabic and Persian of the Munshi, Maulvi, Alim, Kamil and Fazil were completed in March, 2019.

After the completion of the examination, a large number of Madarasa students were eagerly waiting for the results. The assessment work of answer books of the board examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Parishad was completed on March 30.

Reports said that a total of 165426 students appeared in the examination among which 129191 have passed. As many as 36235 students have been declared failed in the examination. Also, 40911 students did not appear in the examination. UPMSP had set up 13 examination centers across the Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to check the results:

• Students need to visit the official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

• Select your branch

• Enter 10-digit roll number

• Enter the submit option

• Results will be displayed on the screen

• Download the same and take a print out for the future correspondence

A large number of students in the most populated state in the country are studying through the Madarsa Board. They get an education in subjects like Munshi, Maulvi, Alim, Kamil and Fazil.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App