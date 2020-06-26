The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the board results of Class 10th and 12th on June 27. Here's where and how you can check your result.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP board results 2020 tomorrow i.e. June 27. The UPMSP will declare the results on its official website at umpsp.edu.in and that of the UP Board upresults.nic.in. Students waiting for their results can also receive them on mobile phones through SMS. Class 10 students can check their results by typing the message ‘UP10ROLLNUMBER’ and sending it to 56263, while class 12 students have to type the message ‘UP12ROLLNUMBER’ and send it to the same number.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma announced on Tuesday that the UPMSP will be declaring class 10th and 12th UP board exam results on June 27. He added that the UP Board Exam result will be released at around 12:30 p.m. on the aforementioned websites.

As per official data, over 56 lakh students sat for the class 10th and class 12th board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. Around 30,24,632 candidates registered for UP 10th Board Examinations, while 25,86,440 students registered for the 12th Board Examinations this year.

As per the rules and regulations of UPMSP, a student must secure 35 percent in each subject to clear the inter and metric examinations. The board exams for class 10th and 12th were conducted in March this year. The results were scheduled to be released by April, but the results got delayed due to coronavirus outbreak followed by a nationwide lockdown.

UP board results are usually declared in the afternoon. In 2019, the UP class 10th and class 12th board results were declared on April 27 at 12:30 pm. This year, UPMSP took a series of measures to ensure that no unscrupulous means be used by the students to pass the exams. Many CCTV cameras were installed in the exam centres and no mobile phones were permitted inside the examination hall, even for the invigilators.

