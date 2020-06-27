UP Board 10th Result 2020, UPMSP Highschool Result 2020, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, UPMSP Class 10 results via SMS on Mobile, High School 2020 pass percentage, Download UP Board 10th result marksheet: UP Board class 10th results declared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) can be checked on the official websites and through SMS. Here are the steps.

UP Board 10th Result 2020, UPMSP Highschool Result 2020, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, UPMSP Class 10 results via SMS on Mobile, High School 2020 pass percentage, Download UP Board 10th result marksheet: The UPMSP have declared class 10th results today on its official websites – upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students waiting for their UP Board high school 2020 can check their UP Board class 10th results 2020, marksheet and passing percentage on official websites – upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Where to check UP Board 10th Result 2020

The results declared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) for class 10 can be checked on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and, upmspresults.up.nic.in. Around 30 lakh matriculation students appeared in the UP board exams this year. The details will be announced before media at Lok Kalyan Bhawan in Lucknow in the presence of state’s Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds an education portfolio in the cabinet.

How to check UP Board 10th Result 2020 Online

Step 1. Visit upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic

Step 2. A link will appear that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10

Step 3. Click on this link and you’ll be required to fill in your roll number with other login credentials.

Step 4. Click enter and you’ll be directed to your subject wise scorecard.

How to check UP Board 10th/High school Result 2020 on Mobile via SMS

As UPMSP is set to announce class 10 and 12 results today, around 60 lakh students of class 10 and class 12 are expected to be checking their results today. This might lead to the website becoming unresponsive or might lead to the crashing of the website.

If that happens, students can directly get their results through SMS on their phone by following a sending an SMS in the pattern that’s mentioned below.

Type UP10<ROLL NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

UP Board 10th/High school Result 2020: Passing Marks and Merit List

The minimum passing marks for the students set by the board are 35 percent. However, if a student scores below required 33 percent marks and is not able to pass the board examination, he/she will be given a chance to appear in the compartment test to improve his/her score. The dates for the compartment exams will be declared soon after the result declaration today.

