Where to check UP Board 12th Result 2020
upmsp.edu.in as well as upresults.nic.in are the official website of UPMSP where the results are to be accessed.
How to check UP Board 12th Result 2020 Online
Step 1: Open either of the websites upmsp.edu.in / upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Link text UP Board Result 2020 Class 12
Step 3: Enter your Exam Roll No. and other login credentials
Step 4: Press Enter and your result will be displayed on your computer screens
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
How to check UP Board 12th / Intermediate Result 2020 on Mobile via SMS
Step 1: Type UP12 < ROLLNUMBER > on your SMS text message screen
Step 2: Send the message on the number 562633
Step 3: You should be able to see your subject-wise scores on your mobile phone
UP Board 12th / Intermediate Result 2020: Passing Marks and Merit List
The student has to obtain at least 35 per cent marks in each subject in order to pass the UP class 12th or intermediate examination.
If a candidate is not satisfied with the outcome of his /her UP Board Result 2020, he / she can apply for reassessment. The information of the same will be announced shortly.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announcing the Merit List/ topper list 2020 district wise soon after the results of 2020 intermediate exams.
