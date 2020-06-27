UP Board 12th Result 2020, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2020, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, UPMSP Class 12 results via SMS on Mobile, Intermediate 2020 pass percentage, Download UP Board 12th result marksheet: Check how to see the results and merit list of UPMSP intermediate (class 12) examinations via website and SMS.

UP Board 12th Result 2020, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2020, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, UPMSP Class 12 results via SMS on Mobile, Intermediate 2020 pass percentage, Download UP Board 12th result marksheet: Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) Board of High School and Intermediate Education has announced the UP Board Class 10th result 2020 as well as UP Board Class 12 result 2020 today (June 27). Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the schools associated with the UPMSP will not be displaying the results on the noticeboards to avoid the mass gathering of students in the school campus.

Where to check UP Board 12th Result 2020

upmsp.edu.in as well as upresults.nic.in are the official website of UPMSP where the results are to be accessed.

How to check UP Board 12th Result 2020 Online

Step 1: Open either of the websites upmsp.edu.in / upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Link text UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3: Enter your Exam Roll No. and other login credentials

Step 4: Press Enter and your result will be displayed on your computer screens

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

How to check UP Board 12th / Intermediate Result 2020 on Mobile via SMS

Step 1: Type UP12 < ROLLNUMBER > on your SMS text message screen

Step 2: Send the message on the number 562633

Step 3: You should be able to see your subject-wise scores on your mobile phone

UP Board 12th / Intermediate Result 2020: Passing Marks and Merit List

The student has to obtain at least 35 per cent marks in each subject in order to pass the UP class 12th or intermediate examination.

If a candidate is not satisfied with the outcome of his /her UP Board Result 2020, he / she can apply for reassessment. The information of the same will be announced shortly.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announcing the Merit List/ topper list 2020 district wise soon after the results of 2020 intermediate exams.

