UP Board Class 10 result 2018 are likely to be announced on Sunday afternoon around 1: 30 PM. Students can check their results from Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board's (UPSEB) official website upresults.nic.in. The UPSEB (UPMSP) will share the mark sheet for class 10 examination by 1:30 PM.

The big day for UP Class 10 students has finally arrived, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) Known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will today declare the results for Class 10 2018 examination. The results for high school examination will be declared on Sunday (April 29). As per UPSEB official website upresults.nic.in, the scorecards will be out around 1:30 PM today. Students can simply log on to UPSEB/ UPMSP’s official website to download the exam result and mark sheet.

The UP Board Class 10 (X) examination 2018 results and mark sheet will be available on upresults.nic.in by Sunday afternoon. Candidates can simply log on to the UPSEB’s official website upresults.nic.in and download their result by following easy steps given below. Sources have reported that results will be announced by the director of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) Awadh Naresh Sharma in Allahabad today and will be available by 12:30 PM on the board’s official website upresults.nic.in.

Steps to check and download the results for Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) Known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10:

Log on to the official website upresults.nic.in / upmsp.edu.in. Click on the link that read “Class 10 results” Enter all the necessary details in the prescribed format Click “submit” The student will be directed to the page where his/her results will be displayed on the screen Now download and take a print out of the same for further references

Earlier, it was reported that the results were supposed to be declared on or before April 15 on the official websites. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 6 to February 22 and results will be out today.

