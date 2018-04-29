Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Sunday announced the result for Class 12 while that of Class 10 examination is expected to be declared around 1PM. A total of around 66 lakh students had appeared for the examination and their fate will be decided today. To check the results, the students can log on to the official website of UPSEB/UPMSP upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Sunday announced the result for Class 12 examination. Class 10 exams results are expected to be declared around 1PM. A total of around 66 lakh students had registered for the examination. Out of them, around 36,55,691 were from class 10 and 29,81,327 students from class 12. To check the results, the students can log on to the official website of UPSEB/UPMSP upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. As per reports, UP Board Class 12 results are expected around 12:30PM while that of Class 10 is expected around 1:30PM.

Reports suggest that UP Board exam results will be declared by the director of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) Awadh Naresh Sharma in Allahabad. Students who will be seeking their result can also download it by logging on to to the UPSEB’s official website upresults.nic.in. To check the result, students can open official website upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in, select the link show “Intermediate Results 2018”. After clicking “Intermediate results 2018″, one should submit all the necessary details including their roll number and click on ok.

Also Read: UP Board Class 10, Class 12 results 2018: Tensed over results? 5 ways to chill after exams

LIVE updates on UP Board results for Class 12 and Class 10

1:40 PM: Speaking after the declaration of results, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “I am really happy that such a good result has come. I want to congratulate everyone who has passed in these examinations. This time all the exams were held without any complaints of cheating coming from anywhere: CM Yogi Adityanath on UP Board exam results.”

1:25 PM: Class 10 results have also been declared. Students can lon on to upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. A total of 75.16% candidates have cleared the exam. Anjali Verma is the topper of UP Board Class 10 result.

12:56 PM: Results of class 12th of UP Board has been announced. The passing percentage of boys is 72.27% and the passing percentage of girls is 78.81%. Rajneesh Shukla & Akash Maurya topped with 466 marks each: Awadh Naresh Sharma, Board of High School & Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh.

Results of class 12th of UP Board has been announced. The passing percentage of boys is 72.27% & the passing percentage of girls is 78.81%. Rajneesh Shukla & Akash Maurya topped with 466 marks each: Awadh Naresh Sharma,Board of High School & Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/48uzr9QJWM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2018

12:36 PM: UPMSP, UP Board Class 12 declared at upmspresults.up.nic.in. Students can log on to the website and check their mark. Class 10 results is still awaited and expected to come around 1PM.

12:15 PM: Class 12 and Class 10 results remain as prime importance for students as it further lead the way for future education and academic goals to shape careers. Students can log on to the official website of UPSEB/UPMSP upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in

12:00 PM: The result for Class 10 will now be announced at 1:00PM, at least half-n-hour before the previously mentioned timings. Students are adviced to take the print out of their marks. However, original marksheet will be awarded later.

11:47 AM: UP Board was in the news after reports surfaced that a huge number of students had dropped out of the board exams. A close to 10 lakh students dropped out of the board exams while giving the reason that stricter exam regulations were in place to keep a check on cheating practice.

Also Read: UP Board Class 12 Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Intermediate result released @ upresults.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App