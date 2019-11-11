UP Police Constable Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Result 2019 is all set to be declared by the UPPRPB on its official website. Check out the five simple steps to download the Uttar Pradesh Constable exam result here.

UP Police Constable Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will be releasing the UP Police Constable Result 2019 on its official website soon. As per reports and the official website of the Recruitment Board, the UP Police Constable Final Answer Keys 2019 has been released by the Board today, November 11, 2019, and candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to check their respective answer keys by visiting the UPPRPB official website – http://uppbpb.gov.in/.

The result of UPPRPB Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 will be published on the official website only. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination of Constable this year and were eagerly waiting for the results can check the steps to download the UP Constable result 2019 given below.

How to download the UP Police Constable Result 2019 from the official website of UPPRPB?

1. Candidates need to log into the UPPRPB official website as mentioned above

2. On the homepage, click on the result link

3. On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

4. Here, enter the roll number as written on the Constable admit card issued for the UP OCnstable Recruitment Exam 2019

5. On submitting the details, candidates will be taken to the result page

Now, check if you have qualified the recruitment examination of the Board. Candidates must note that the results have been prepared strictly based on the performance of the candidates in the examination. Those who qualify the off-line written examination will have to appear in the document verification process to be conducted by the Board soon.

Meanwhile, the answer keys of the UP Police Constable recruitment exam 2019 is now available on the official website. Candidates can download the same by visiting the UPPRPB official website. The Board had conducted the written exam for Constable recruitment in two shifts on January 27, 2019, and January 28, 2019, at various centres across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

