UPPBPB (PET) Admit Card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the admit cards on the official website uppbpb.gov.in and prpb.gov.in. The interested candidates can download the hall tickets through the official website.

UPPBPB (PET) Admit Card 2018: The admit cards for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) of the constable recruitment has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) on the official website uppbpb.gov.in and prpb.gov.in. The interested candidates can download the same through the official website. The candidates who could not attend the PET sessions which were held between December 7, 2018 and December 12, 2018 can now attend it on December 26, 2018.

Here is the important note: The admit card has been released only for those candidates who are deemed as fit as per the standards of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Document Verification (DV) process and Physical Standard Test (PST) conducted by UPPRPB for Constable recruitment and missed PET. The physical test is scheduled to be conducted in two janapads- Lucknow and Meerut.

Here are the steps to download the UP Police Constable PET admit card 2018

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘download admit card’ on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter your login details like registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

Functions of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board provide appropriate service to the police force as required. The services are purely based on its needs to face the challenges of the century. It is committed with the vision to be a leader in the recruitment of police officers by adopting practices with transparency, innovation and technology.

