UPPCL Exam Admit Card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will be conducting the recruitment examination for Assistant Officer, Accountant, Technical Grade II for which the admit cards have been published on the official website – upenergy.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination and are going to appear in the same are advised to download the admit cards by logging into the website of UPPCL as mentioned above.

How to download the UPPCL Exam Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of UPPCL – upenergy.in/uppcl On the homepage, search for the Vacancy/Results link and click on it Candidates will be redirected to a new window Now, click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE POST OF A.O., AGAINST ADVT. 1/VSA/2018 and ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT AGAINST ADVT. 2/VSA/2018 & T.G.-II, AGAINST ADVT. 3/VSA/2018” Enter the necessary details such as your Login ID and Date of Birth Now click on the option to Login The admit card appear on the computer screen Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future reference

Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the upcoming recruitment examination of UPPCL. If a candidate forgets to carry thier admit cards to the examination hall for any reason, they will be barred from appearing in the examination.

Direct link to go to the official website of UPPCL and download the admit card: http://upenergy.in/uppcl

