UPPCL recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has released the admit card for Assistant Officer (AO), Assistant Accountant (AA) and Technical Grade II (TG II) examination. The candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit card on the official website at upenergy.in/uppcl.

The candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit card on the official website at upenergy.in/uppcl

UPPCL recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has released the admit card for Assistant Officer (AO), Assistant Accountant (AA) and Technical Grade II (TG II) examination. The candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit card on the official website at upenergy.in/uppcl.

About Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd:

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd came into existence on January 14, 2000, and is responsible for planning and managing the power sector through its transmission, distribution and supply of electricity.

UPPCL recruitment 2018: Steps to successfully download admit card for Assistant Officer (AO), Assistant Accountant (AA) and Technical Grade II (TG II) examination

Log on to the official website of UPPCL at upenergy.in/uppcl On the homepage, click on Vacancy/Results You will be redirected to a new page Click on the latest link DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE POST OF A.O., AGAINST ADVT. 1/VSA/2018 and ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT AGAINST ADVT. 2/VSA/2018 & T.G.-II, AGAINST ADVT. 3/VSA/2018 Enter requisite details – Login ID and Date of Birth and click Login Your admit card will be displayed on your screen Download and take a print out of the same for future reference as no candidate will be allowed to appear for the entrance examination

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More